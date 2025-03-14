Open Menu

National Unity Essential To Defeat Terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister's aide on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday appealed to all political parties and the nation to unite against terrorism, stressing the government's commitment to rooting out terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his condolences to the nation over the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized the need for unity among all political parties to combat the menace of terrorism, saying, "We must put aside our differences and stand together against this common threat."

He stated that certain elements are opposed to Pakistan's progress, evident in their social media campaigns that have raised concerns.

These elements are being exposed and are struggling to accept mega projects like CPEC, he mentioned.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to rooting out terrorism, adding, this attack is the latest in a series of incidents that have raised concerns about the security situation in Balochistan.

Sanaullah held Afghanistan and India responsible for their lack of condemnation regarding the recent terrorist attack on the train. He expressed his disappointment and condemnation of their attitude, stating that while the whole world grieved over the loss of innocent lives, these two nations remained silent.

