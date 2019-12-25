Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the political forces should give priority to the national interest as country was passing through a critical phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the political forces should give priority to the national interest as country was passing through a critical phase.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said, "It is the time to maintain internal unity as country is facing a lot internal and external challenges.

" The CM emphasized that everyone should shun personal differences and give a message of unity to the world.

All would have to move forward unitedly for the sake of bright future of the country, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said, "We should think about Pakistan andlive for it because we owe a lot to our motherland."