National Unity Imperative For Economic Stability: Dr Sajid Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:04 AM

Chief Scientist of Agricultural Research Punjab Dr Sajid Rehman said that national unity is imperative for economic stability and progress of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Chief Scientist of Agricultural Research Punjab Dr Sajid Rehman said that national unity is imperative for economic stability and progress of the country.

Chairing a function organised by Soil Chemistry and Environmental Sciences Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) to mark Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq, he said that Pakistan was founded on the Two-Nation Theory. National development and economic stability require united efforts of the entire nation, he added.

Chief Scientist Dr Abid Niaz said that creation of Pakistan was the result of a united struggle by millions of Muslims who sacrificed homes, livelihoods, and even lives. Similarly, the countless young men, elders, mothers, sisters and daughters also made immense contributions of this motherland, he added.

Director Headquarters Dr. Qurban Ali said the creation of Pakistan was nothing short of a miracle for Muslims of the subcontinent and true appreciation of freedom could be realized by reflecting on the situations in India, Palestine and Kashmir.

Event host Dr. Afra Saleem stressed that agricultural scientists must play a frontline role in ensuring the country’s economic stability particularly in the face of changing climatic conditions, where securing national food security has become a vital need of the time.

Dr. Muhammad Aftab underscored that establishing an Islamic welfare state would only be possible if all citizens were guaranteed equal access to basic facilities and legal protection.

Later, a cake was also cut to mark Pakistan’s birthday while special prayers were also offered for safety, progress and prosperity of the country.

Director Agricultural Information Faisalabad Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and a large number of agricultural scientists including Dr. Allah Nawaz, Dr. William Sarwar, Dr. Muhammad Arif, Amjad Qureshi, Dr. Zia Chishti, Dr. Qudsia Nazir, Dr. Hina Javed, Dr. Samreen Siddique, Hafeezullah Rafi, Asif Ali, Dr. Saeed Ashraf, Dr. Irfan ul Haq and Dr. Abdul Majeed were also present on the occasion.

