'National Unity Imperative For Progress, Development'

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

'National unity imperative for progress, development'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :National unity is imperative for progress and prosperity of the country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Allama Iqbal, said Zahid Habib Qadri, general secretary Pakistan Sunni Tehrik (PST).

In a statement issued here on Monday to mark the Pakistan Day, he said that Pakistan came into existence only after 7 years when Pakistan Resolution was passed on 23rd March 1940 in Minto Park Lahore. After this meeting, the Muslims of subcontinent showed unity which helped in materializing the dream of separate homeland, he added.

Criticizing the PDM, he said so-called opposition was be-fooling the nation by ranting about the NAB.

He said those people who plundered the national wealth with impunity, now be-fooling the nation by criticizing the NAB.

Habib Qadri said that looters and plunderers should return national wealth and play positive role in national development. The nation cannot remain silent, if PDM attacked the NAB or put the national solidarity at risk,he said and added that Election Commissioner of Pakistan should take notice of non-political movement ofthe PDM immediately.

