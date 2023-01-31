National unity imperative to defeat terrorism resurgence: Shahadat Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan on Tuesday said that national unity was imperative to defeat terrorism resurgence in the country.

While concluding the Senate discussion on the recent terrorism incidents in Peshawar, other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the country, he said that the nation had emerged resilient against terrorism throughout its war on terror.

Awan said the nation had not given up despite the Army Public school (APS) tragedy, where the nation got united at one platform to decide to take the terrorists to task with iron hands.

However in the aftermath, the security forces carried out operations Zarb-e-Azb, Rah-e-Haq 1 and 2 successfully which helped in restoring peace in the country.

The State Minister regretted that unfortunately, some of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were released from detentions in the previous government. "Our armed forces have the capacity to deal with terrorism provided we all stand united beside them," he added.

Awan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being the chief executive, visited Peshawar to condole and sympathize with the bereaved families of the martyrs and the injured. Moreover, the Defence Minister and Interior Minister would present their reports on the incident to the prime minister, he mentioned.

Concluding the discussion, he said, "We will have to unite and I request all the Senate members to unite for peace and stop bickering on new polls narrative rather support nation-building steps."