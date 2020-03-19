National unity imperative to fight against coronavirus pandemic:Waleed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal Thursday underlined the need for strong coordination between Federal and provisional governments to cope with the Covid-19 challenge and urged people to stay united with the government in order to overcome the new coronavirus spread.

While speaking to ptv news channel he said,"We must all work together to keep country as safe as possible from coronavirus." He said "PTI government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan will leave no stone unturned against Corona virus pandemic." He said the Government has established an effective mechanism for emergency rapid response in selective medical centers all over the country.

"It has also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals are well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff is ready to deal with any uncertain situation," he added.

"It is responsibility of the every citizen to cooperate with the government, "he urged.

Anyone who has traveled abroad should observe self isolation and avoid any public gathering and physical contact with other people for two weeks, he advised.

Any symptom should be reported immediately to the government at helpline and the medical assistance would be provided at their door steps, he mentioned.

"It is high time for the citizens to stay vigilant and take all precautionary measures to stay safe, "he said.

"it is a national emergency and government is taking strict measurements to contain the spread of Coronavirus,"he concluded.