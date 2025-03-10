Open Menu

National Unity Key To Combating Terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM

National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior & Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Monday said that national unity was the key in the fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior & Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Monday said that national unity was the key in the fight against terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, all political parties must stand united and support security forces in their efforts to fight the evil of terrorism.

He said that the world must also acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in combating terrorism.

“Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in this war, and the international community must recognize these efforts,” he said.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s performance over the past year, noting that even opponents acknowledge the government's achievements.

“We have shown performance in every aspect of the governance, and we will continue to improve,” he added.

He further highlighted the Ministry of Interior's achievements, including the successful hosting of the SCO and ICC tournament in the country.

Recent Stories

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

2 minutes ago
 'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns ..

'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of wo ..

2 minutes ago
 National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal C ..

National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in ..

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

2 minutes ago
 WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps ..

WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

2 minutes ago
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

22 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

22 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

22 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

25 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan