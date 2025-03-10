National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior & Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Monday said that national unity was the key in the fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior & Narcotics Control, Talal Chaudhry, on Monday said that national unity was the key in the fight against terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, all political parties must stand united and support security forces in their efforts to fight the evil of terrorism.

He said that the world must also acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in combating terrorism.

“Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in this war, and the international community must recognize these efforts,” he said.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s performance over the past year, noting that even opponents acknowledge the government's achievements.

“We have shown performance in every aspect of the governance, and we will continue to improve,” he added.

He further highlighted the Ministry of Interior's achievements, including the successful hosting of the SCO and ICC tournament in the country.