National Unity Must To Defeat Fifth-generation War: FM Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:22 PM

National unity must to defeat fifth-generation war: FM Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Wednesday said the nation must stand united against the propagandas, being launched for internal disorder in the country under the fifth generation war

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Wednesday said the nation must stand united against the propagandas, being launched for internal disorder in the country under the fifth generation war.

Addressing the 43rd Hussainia Conference here at Raza Hall as chief guest, FM Qureshi said the representatives of different schools of thought were participating in the conference which was a good sign for peace in the country.

He said that anti-Pakistan elements had started fifth generation war to destabilize the country through creating divisions among our ranks. He said the war could be defeated by ensuring unity among our ranks and stressed upon the need of more conferences like Hussainia conference in which people from all schools of thought participate.

The foreign minister added that Pakistan has already unveiled 750 disinformation labs, active in fifth-generation war against the country. He said that the social media was also being used for this type of war in which fake news was being spread.

He said that most of the fake information was being shared on social media without any verification. He said the region was passing through the crucial phase and urged the masses to avoid sharing hatred items on social media to prevent differences in our ranks.

He said the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions taught us the lesson of patience, tolerance and standing firm against the oppression.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the name of humanity and one could put his life on right track by following the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi for fighting against Islamophobia by following the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nadeem Qureshi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi, Allama Saleem Haider and others also addressed the Conference.

