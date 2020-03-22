UrduPoint.com
National Unity Needed To Fight Coronavirus: DDAC Chairman

Sun 22nd March 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :National unity was needed to fight coronavirus, DDAC Chairman Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai Saturday said.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, practical steps had taken to protect the people from this deadly virus.

He urged the people to follow the already prescribed precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

He also paid tributes to doctors, paramedics and other staff engaged in discharging their professional responsibilities against this viral infection.

The Deputy Commissioner Swat Hameed Khan said he was fighting against coronavirus by putting his life at risk.

Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai said the health department was playing a vital role between the government and public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He urged the public to avoid negative information on social media.

