National Unity Needs Of Hour After False Flag Pahalgam Incident: Naeemur Rahman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rahman has emphasized the national unity as need of the hour, in the aftermath of the false flag operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The JI supremo expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Saturday. He was flanked by JI leaders, including Monem Zafar, Saifuddin Advocate, Taufiquddin Siddiqui, Raja Arif Sultan, MPA Farooq Farhan, Shoaib Ahmed and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Beijing for its unequivocal support to Pakistan over the Pahalgam issue.

He further said that India was running away, instead of responding positively to the Pakistani demand for neutral investigation into the incident.

The JI leader urged Islamabad to mobilize diplomatic front in connection with illegal, unilateral suspension of the Indus Treaty.

He strongly condemned India and Israel for their crimes against humanity.

In connection with the International Day for journalists, he paid a rich tribute to the journalist fraternity in Gaza. He said that 211 journalists, including 28 women sacrificed their life in the line of their duty for revealing the true face of Israel.

