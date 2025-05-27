Open Menu

National Unity Stressed At Youm-e-Takbeer Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Speakers at the annual Youm-e-Takbeer conference in Multan stressed the spirit of national pride, defence preparedness, and unity against external threats, recalling the historic nuclear tests of May 28, 1998.

The event was jointly organized by Young Pakistanis Organization Multan, Nazriya Pakistan Forum Multan, and Government Wilayat Hussain Islamia Graduate College.

Presided over by Principal Prof. Hafiz Abdul Samad Tahir, the conference featured DPI Colleges South Punjab Prof. Dr. Fareed Sharif Farooqi and former Director Colleges Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui as chief guests. Other notable guests included Barrister Syed Abid Imam Shah (Central Leader Syed Group), Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Daud Jahaniyan shrine Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Qureshi Hashmi, educationist and social figure Dr. Riaz Hussain, and Young Pakistanis Organization President Naeem Iqbal Naeem.

Dr. Farooqi and Dr. Siddiqui recalled the critical global and regional context in 1998, stating that Pakistan’s nuclear response gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression. “Pakistan was created to last forever, and by the grace of Allah, it shall remain strong,” they stated. Referring to recent defense achievements, they said Pakistan has once again asserted its superiority, compelling India to retreat diplomatically.

Prof. Tahir stressed that only Allah holds true supremacy.

“Islam instructs us to build strength whether military, manpower, or strategy , to deter enemies of the faith,” he noted.

Barrister Abid Shah, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal, and Dr. Riaz called for unity among Muslims, urging an end to internal divisions based on sect, politics, ethnicity, or language. “Our real conflict is not personal but ideological with forces that oppose our religion ,” they declared.

Host Naeem Iqbal said Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence has proven its worth, reminding critics of the importance of defense balance. “If Pakistan lacked strong armed forces or nuclear capability, India might have inflicted on us what happened in Palestine, Syria, or Ukraine,” he warned.

The conference was supported by DSG Energy Pvt. Ltd, JBC Group International Pvt. Ltd, and Fourteen Street Pizza Multan. A large number of teachers, students, and guests attended, including Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Prof. Qamar Raees Baig, Prof. Rana Sanaullah, Prof. Saleem Raza, Prof. Dr. Shahidullah, Prof. Dr. Anila Kausar, and Prof. Dr. Kausar.

Awards titled “Proud to be Pakistani” and souvenirs were distributed among distinguished guests. The event concluded with special prayers for the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir, elevation of martyrs’ ranks, and the unity and safety of Pakistan.

