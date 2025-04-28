National unity stressed to face challenges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A national solidarity conference was organized in a private hall under the auspices of the Divisional Administration, Sargodha, which was presided over by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan/Khatib and Imam Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, DPO Dr. Sohaib Ashraf, administrative officers of all four districts, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Ahmed Ali Nadeem, Maulana Fateh Muhammad Rashidi, Maulana Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Allama Haider Najafi, Maulana Ishaq Saqi, Mufti Shafiq Awan, Allama Rashid Abidi, Qari Waqar Usmani, Allama Meer Asif, Allama Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Allama Abdul Ghaffar, in addition to eminent scholars and great scholars of all schools of thought belonging to the Division, District and Tehsil Peace Committees, participated.

Addressing the conference, Abdul Khabir Azad said that the beloved homeland of Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty which was obtained in the name of islam, came into existence after the sacrifices of millions of people. "We are all one for the security and protection of Pakistan. Scholars should play their role in creating national unity and religious harmony whereas it is the responsibility of all of us as a nation to protect the beloved homeland. Scholars and the people of Pakistan should play their key role in the establishment of peace in Pakistan," he added.

Abdul Khabir Azad said that the Pahalgam attack is a lie and a trick of the Modi government, which we all reject. "The Indian government is always involved in conspiracies against Pakistan and harming minorities. India is violating international laws by breaking the Indus Water Treaty whereas we will not let Modi violate this treaty. Whenever we move towards progress and prosperity, the Modi government cannot digest Pakistan's progress and India tries to impose war, but we will give a befitting reply to India under the leadership of our army chief.

We can defeat the enemy only by becoming a united nation. We will not allow India and Modi's dirty agenda to run in Pakistan," he added.

Abdul Khabir Azad said that the role of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir is commendable for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan. "The Pakistani nation stands with its brave armed forces and national security institutions for the defence and stability of the country. We salute our martyrs. The Pakistani forces and national security institutions have made immense and unparalleled sacrifices for the security and peace of the country and have strengthened the country's defence. We will crush the evil intentions of the enemy. The decisions taken by the government of Pakistan in the national security meeting regarding India are the voice of the entire nation. The Pakistani people and the Muslim Ummah stand with the people of Palestine and the Muslims of Gaza. The oppressor Israel is massacring Muslims in Palestine and Gaza. All Islamic countries should play a decisive and effective role in stopping Israeli attacks and aggression on Gaza and Palestine," he maintained.

He said, "We have to protest peacefully, which is our right. Damaging the country's property is tantamount to benefiting the enemy forces. I thank the Punjab government and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She is at the forefront of the development and service of Punjab day and night, including a clean Punjab, women's rights, while her efforts in development and education, health facilities, religious harmony and peace are commendable."

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan thanked all participants. Finally, prayers were offered for the security, development and prosperity of the country.