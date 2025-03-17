National Unity Urged To Combat Terrorism: Dr. Shezra Mansab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Minister of State for Climate Change, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, on Monday emphasized the need for national unity and a multi-layered approach to combat the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan
Talking to a private news channel, she highlighted the importance of collective action by all political and military forces to ensure the country's security.
She stressed that the National Security Committee's meeting is a significant step toward addressing the issue.
She advocated for open discussions in the National Assembly and the Senate to keep the public informed and strengthens democratic processes.
Recalling past successes, she pointed out that collaborative efforts between the civilian government and military leadership under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif played a crucial role in eradicating terrorism after 2014.
She urged all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), to engage in unconditional dialogue to develop a comprehensive strategy against terrorism.
Addressing concerns about external threats, Dr. Shezra condemned foreign interference, for anti-Pakistan activities.
She called for a unified national narrative to counter misinformation and defend the country's sovereignty.
She also underlined the importance of reviving the National Action Plan and fostering cooperation between Federal and provincial governments to ensure long-term peace and stability.
