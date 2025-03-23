LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that the country’s stability is directly linked to national unity and unwavering resolve, urging the nation to keep the spirit of the Pakistan Movement alive.

He said this while addressing the central ceremony held in connection with Pakistan Day by the District education Authority at Government Model High school, Kasur here on Sunday.

The event commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, where the distinguished guests raised the national flag, followed by a salute presented by a well-disciplined contingent of police. Students added a patriotic touch to the event by performing national songs and presenting bouquets to the guests.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reaffirming the nation’s stance against terrorism, the speaker declared that the malicious intentions of terrorist organizations would be foiled.

He said, "Entire nation stands united with the armed forces to eradicate this menace of terrorism."

He further underscored the importance of adopting the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for national progress and called on the youth to dedicate their struggle towards ensuring a prosperous future for Pakistan.

Minister of State Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan said, "Pakistan is the fruit of immense sacrifices and safeguarding it is a collective responsibility."

He stressed that overcoming the challenges faced by the country requires unity and diligence. Meanwhile, MPA Malik Saeed Ahmad Khan paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security, emphasizing that their sacrifices should never be forgotten.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Saad Waseem Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Imran Ali and DPO Isa Khan Sukhaira also graced the ocassion.