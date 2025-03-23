Open Menu

National Unity Vital For Country's Stability: PA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

National unity vital for country's stability: PA speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that the country’s stability is directly linked to national unity and unwavering resolve, urging the nation to keep the spirit of the Pakistan Movement alive.

He said this while addressing the central ceremony held in connection with Pakistan Day by the District education Authority at Government Model High school, Kasur here on Sunday.

The event commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, where the distinguished guests raised the national flag, followed by a salute presented by a well-disciplined contingent of police. Students added a patriotic touch to the event by performing national songs and presenting bouquets to the guests.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reaffirming the nation’s stance against terrorism, the speaker declared that the malicious intentions of terrorist organizations would be foiled.

He said, "Entire nation stands united with the armed forces to eradicate this menace of terrorism."

He further underscored the importance of adopting the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for national progress and called on the youth to dedicate their struggle towards ensuring a prosperous future for Pakistan.

Minister of State Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan said, "Pakistan is the fruit of immense sacrifices and safeguarding it is a collective responsibility."

He stressed that overcoming the challenges faced by the country requires unity and diligence. Meanwhile, MPA Malik Saeed Ahmad Khan paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s security, emphasizing that their sacrifices should never be forgotten.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Saad Waseem Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Imran Ali and DPO Isa Khan Sukhaira also graced the ocassion.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

41 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

4 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan