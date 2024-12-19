National Unity Vital For Pakistan's Prosperity: NA Speaker
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized Thursday that all political parties must put aside their differences and work together to achieve national unity, which is crucial for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.
In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that all political parties including the opposition must put aside their differences and work collectively for the welfare of the state and nation.
This collective effort should focus on discussing and resolving critical issues such as better law and order situation, climate change, provinces' autonomy and other pressing concerns, he added.
By working together, our political leaders can ensure a brighter future for Pakistan, adding that it is time for them to put aside their differences and prioritize the welfare of the nation, he added.
Responding to a query, the speaker said, "I am fully committed to serving the nation and am available 24/7, at my office and home to address the needs of the people and the nation."
To achieve a brighter future for Pakistan, it is essential to follow democratic norms and work collectively towards the nation's progress, he added.
