Open Menu

National Unity Vital For Pakistan's Prosperity: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

National unity vital for Pakistan's prosperity: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized Thursday that all political parties must put aside their differences and work together to achieve national unity, which is crucial for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that all political parties including the opposition must put aside their differences and work collectively for the welfare of the state and nation.

This collective effort should focus on discussing and resolving critical issues such as better law and order situation, climate change, provinces' autonomy and other pressing concerns, he added.

By working together, our political leaders can ensure a brighter future for Pakistan, adding that it is time for them to put aside their differences and prioritize the welfare of the nation, he added.

Responding to a query, the speaker said, "I am fully committed to serving the nation and am available 24/7, at my office and home to address the needs of the people and the nation."

To achieve a brighter future for Pakistan, it is essential to follow democratic norms and work collectively towards the nation's progress, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Law And Order Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Progress All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

1 hour ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

1 hour ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan