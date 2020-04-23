'National unity' vital to fight corona pandemic: Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill urged that political and national unity is needed to defeat the coronavirus which has now turned into a global challenge.

Talking to a private news channel, Gill said all political parties and religious groups should shun their petty differences and get united on a single agenda to prevent the pandemic.

He said government alone could not fight this challenge and urged all segments of the society to work collectively.

He said Ulema should continue their role for promoting anti-coronavirus awareness among people besides performing their religious obligations and duties in the country specially during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said general public should also respect the Ulema and listen their voices with special attention.

Shahbaz also lauded the valuable contribution of religious scholars for creating awareness among people.

He mentioned that religious scholars endorsed the Prime Minister's stance and ensured their full support to the government.