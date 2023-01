National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rector calls on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rector Muhammad Jaffar Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain to discuss various matters related to education, professional grooming, and skill enhancement

Matters related to the NUML and future prospects also came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release.

The Rector also extended an invitation to the minister for a visit to the NUML. The minister promised to visit NUML in the near future.