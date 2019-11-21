UrduPoint.com
National University Of Modern Languages (NUML) BoG's Meeting Held

Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:04 PM

The 16th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held in university's conference room

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The 16th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held in university's conference room.

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army and nominee Chairman Board of Governors, Lt. General Sher Afgun HI (M), a press release said on Thursday.

While other board members including Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd), Director General Human Resource Development (HRD) General Headquarters Major General Nayyer Naseer, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, and others members from various state departments including HEC attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the academic activities, developmental projects, conducting of research and international collaboration of the NUML.

The board members lauded the rapid growth of the university in academic, research and infrastructure. Important decisions, related to budget, different programs, human resource and welfare measures were taken during the meeting.

