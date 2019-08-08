National University of Science and Technology holds walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday hold a walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday hold a walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The walk led by the Rector NUST Lt. General (retd) Naweed Zaman was also attended by a large number of students and faculty members.

The participants of walk were carrying play cards and banners demanding the freedom of Kashmir as per their desire and according to the resolution of United Nations.

Addressing the participants of walk, Rector NUST said that today the teachers and students were gathered here to express their sympathies with the people of occupied Kashmir."We strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian army in the occupied kashmir", he added.

The increasing number of Indian atrocities in the Kashmir were unacceptable, he said.