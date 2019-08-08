UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National University Of Science And Technology Holds Walk To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:37 AM

National University of Science and Technology holds walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday hold a walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday hold a walk to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The walk led by the Rector NUST Lt. General (retd) Naweed Zaman was also attended by a large number of students and faculty members.

The participants of walk were carrying play cards and banners demanding the freedom of Kashmir as per their desire and according to the resolution of United Nations.

Addressing the participants of walk, Rector NUST said that today the teachers and students were gathered here to express their sympathies with the people of occupied Kashmir."We strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian army in the occupied kashmir", he added.

The increasing number of Indian atrocities in the Kashmir were unacceptable, he said.

Related Topics

India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Army Technology United Nations National University

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Br ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistani Government Announces Response to India's ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey's New Operation May Hamper Syrian Settlemen ..

35 minutes ago

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,0 ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.