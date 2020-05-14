National University of Science and Technology emerges gloriously in THE Impact Rankings

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has emerged gloriously in THE Impact Rankings 2020, in all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laid down by the United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):

NUST has been ranked among the top 300 universities in the world, and has been ranked number 01 in Pakistan in four SDGs, 02 in seven SDGs, 03 in four SDGs, and 04 in two SDGs in Pakistan, an official source said.

After a rundown of the SDGs in which NUST has been ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Pakistan, we proudly present the two SDGs in which NUST stands at number 4.

Fulfilling the SDG 3 which is Health and Well-Being, NUST keeps the physical and mental health of students and staff as it's key priority.

NUST provides affordable healthcare facilities, including mental and emotional counselling, as well as sports and fitness facilities, for its students and employees.

NUST is also creating an impact in the Health sector through its research and innovation contribution, and has developed healthcare products which are saving as well as improving lives.

A testimony to this is the recent development of products like sanitizers, disinfectants, ventilators, Coronavirus testing kits, disinfection robots and drones, screening mobile application, and others, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the official source said.

NUST is also fighting climate change which is SDG-13 through reducing its carbon footprint , it is replacing carbon-intensive technologies for energy and commutation as well as carrying out extensive plantation drives.

Such plantation drives, which engage a large number of students, alumni and employees, not only create awareness on climate change, but also speak volumes of our commitment to the cause.

The university also practices recycling of water, and ensures use of clean energy for its operations, the source added.