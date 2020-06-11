UrduPoint.com
National University Of Sciences And Technology Takes Giant Leap In Global Varsity Rankings; Seizes No. 1 Position In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:43 AM

Taking a gigantic leap forward, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has unlatched yet another crowning achievement by getting ranked at #355 amongst world universities, as per the World University Rankings 2021, released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on June 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Taking a gigantic leap forward, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has unlatched yet another crowning achievement by getting ranked at #355 amongst world universities, as per the World University Rankings 2021, released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on June 10.

NUST has ascended a staggering 45 positions from its last year's ranking of #400 and has steadily maintained its upward trajectory over the past 4 years by taking an astounding jump of 173 positions.

NUST has emerged amongst the top 30% global Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) considered for the 2021 world rankings. With the announcement of latest QS World University Rankings, NUST now proudly stands as the number 1 university of Pakistan. Also leading the ranking table in the country among Asian universities, NUST has the unprecedented singular honour of being #1 in Pakistan both in World and Asian Rankings, and the only Pakistani university in the top 360 global and 100 Asian universities.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is the most prestigious and credible university ranking agency in the world; their rankings are carried out based on Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, and International Faculty and Students.

In the 2021 rankings, NUST has shown improvement in four out of the above five major ranking indicators, spearheading Pakistani universities in Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and International Faculty and Students.

NUST now stands among the top 150 universities globally in "Employer Reputation."

