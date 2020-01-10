National Vocation and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) offers free courses in more than 200 cadres

National Vocation and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has offered three to six month free vocational and technical courses in more than 200 different cadres for deserving students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :National Vocation and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has offered three to six month free vocational and technical courses in more than 200 different cadres for deserving students.

According to the sources on Friday, the admissions had been started in more than 500 standard universities, industrial units, and technical institutes established across the country.

They further said the admissions were being held in High-Tech Technologies including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and mechatronics etc.

while the admissions in conventional technical courses had been offered in plumbing and welding etc.

The admissions had been started under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme launched aimed at to equip the youth with technical skills so that would be able to earn handsome amount for them.

The eligible candidates were asked to apply online till January 24 for admission in the desired courses. They were also directed that the applications along with documents should reach in the regional offices of the NAVTCC before the last date.