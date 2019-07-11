UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) , Balochistan University Signs MoU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) , Balochistan University signs MoU

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology, Khusdar (BUETK), here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote TVET sector of Pakistan and enhance collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology, Khusdar (BUETK), here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote TVET sector of Pakistan and enhance collaboration.

Under this agreement both institutes agreed to increase collaboration to provide standardized technical & vocational education and training to the youth and uplift the TVET sector of the country, a press release said.

From NAVTTC's side, Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan and from BUETK's side Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Khan signed the MoU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Education Nasir From Agreement National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Education systems must adapt to modern demands, sa ..

1 minute ago

Baby Sultan, wife Alizey wish Feroze Khan on birth ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Downgrades Russia's Oil Output Forecast in 2n ..

5 minutes ago

AJK observes World Population Day with renewed ple ..

5 minutes ago

'VIP' jail in Cambodia scrapped

5 minutes ago

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.