National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) , Balochistan University signs MoU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology, Khusdar (BUETK), here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote TVET sector of Pakistan and enhance collaboration.

Under this agreement both institutes agreed to increase collaboration to provide standardized technical & vocational education and training to the youth and uplift the TVET sector of the country, a press release said.

From NAVTTC's side, Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan and from BUETK's side Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Khan signed the MoU.