UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) To Integrate Technical, Vocational Training With Formal Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:13 PM

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to integrate technical, vocational training with formal education

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has formally taken the initiative to integrate technical, vocational education and training with formal education in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has formally taken the initiative to integrate technical, vocational education and training with formal education in country.

Under the initiative, the flagship project Matric-Tech was being introduced as third stream of education, alongside matriculation in general science and arts, said Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Ali Khan on Tuesday while talking to APP.

He said that the decision in that regard has been taken by the NAVTTC, in consultation with the provincial educational departments.

Dr Nasir said that to equip youth with technical skills along with conventional education, is imperative to prepare them for the job market. "Technology and innovation are fundamental for economic success in the modern competitive world", he added.

He said initially Matric-tech will be piloted in 15 schools of Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The scheme will provide opportunity to the youth to choose their career path by giving them options to select between higher education and skill education in line with their aptitude, he remarked.

He said that the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has declared level 04 qualifications equivalent to Matric, so the project would be implemented through Boards of Technical Education across the country.

He further said that the government had approved PC-1 of the project and it will formally be launched in schools in April this year.

He termed this initiative of NAVTTC a huge step towards empowerment of youth and assured of cooperation in its implementation in respective regions.

He further informed that NAVTTC was also working to make the curricula available on mobile Apps,training videos, 3-D stimulators, virtual & augmented reality and Books in PDF in urdu & English.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Technology Education Mobile Job Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Market Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

28 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

28 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

43 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

43 minutes ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.