National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) establishing centres of excellence to improve skill training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was making all out efforts for bringing technical and vocational training in Pakistan at par with international standards.

As part of these efforts, five Centres of Excellence will be established across the country to impart skill training in accordance with industry requirements.

The Executive Director visited Vocational Training Institute Kotri (Centre of Excellence) to monitor the pace of development works.

VTI Kotri was selected for Centre of Excellence of TVET sector in Sindh. Accordingly, an MOU was signed between STEVTA and NAVTTC with a purpose to support the TVET sector by building the capacity of partners leading towards quality training and enhanced employment prospects.

ED NAVTTC was accompanied by the Director General NAVTTC Karachi, Ms Nabila Umer; Country Director of GIZ, Olaf Handloegtten, Director STEVTA, Liaqat Jamro. President of Kotri Association of Trade Industries and representatives of the industry were also among the participants.

Vocational Training Centre Kotri will be equipped with modern technologies and will also cater to the needs of teacher's training, research and private sector engagement. Strengthening the Technical Education and Vocational Training is one of the prioritized areas of national development identified by the Government of Pakistan, said Dr.

Khan.

He urged the institute to activate the Institute Management Committee to establish vibrant collaborative links with the industry for improved quality of training.

While emphasizing upon the importance of faculty, Dr. Nasir Khan emphasized that highly professional and experienced trainers should be placed for imparting quality training to the trainees.

Later, the Executive Director was briefed on the development work for upgradation of the institute as Centre of Excellence which will be completed by September 2020. Dr. Nasir stressed on timely completion of the work.

He further added that Centre of Excellence envisages high quality training based on international standards and reflects the needs of the business sector.

This institute will also serve as role model for the TVET institutes of the provinces, he added.

Executive Director NAVTTC also visited the Technical Training Centre (TTC) Hub which has been selected as Center of Excellence for Balochistan. During the meeting, progress on the establishment of CoE was discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Khalid Sarparah, M.D. Balochistan TEVTA and Director General NAVTTC Balochistan, Zulfiqar Jatoi.