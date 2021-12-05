UrduPoint.com

"National Voter Day" To Highlight The Importance Of Registration As Voter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

"National Voter Day" to highlight the importance of registration as voter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :To create awareness about the importance of registration as voters, the Election Commission Of Pakistan would observe "National Voter Day" on December 7.

District Election Commissioner (DEC), Rawalpindi Shaheen Ghazal, while talking to APP, said that the day was celebrated in commemoration of the first general elections of Pakistan held on December 7, 1970.

She said that there was a need to educate the people about the right to vote effectively and wisely as the turn-out in elections makes their vote count for suitable candidates.

Emphasizing strengthening the democratic process in the country, the DEC said that commemorating the day was to create awareness among the general public concerning the importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in the electoral process.

She said that ECP had extended the last date of the door to door voters' verification drive from December 6 to December 21 to enrol the maximum number of people with ECP for casting their vote in the next election supposed to be held in 2023.

The DEC said that citizens can also avail themselves of free of cost SMS service 8300 till December 15 to verify their votes./395

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rawalpindi December SMS All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

41 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.