"National Voter Day" to highlight the importance of registration as voter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :To create awareness about the importance of registration as voters, the Election Commission Of Pakistan would observe "National Voter Day" on December 7.

District Election Commissioner (DEC), Rawalpindi Shaheen Ghazal, while talking to APP, said that the day was celebrated in commemoration of the first general elections of Pakistan held on December 7, 1970.

She said that there was a need to educate the people about the right to vote effectively and wisely as the turn-out in elections makes their vote count for suitable candidates.

Emphasizing strengthening the democratic process in the country, the DEC said that commemorating the day was to create awareness among the general public concerning the importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in the electoral process.

She said that ECP had extended the last date of the door to door voters' verification drive from December 6 to December 21 to enrol the maximum number of people with ECP for casting their vote in the next election supposed to be held in 2023.

The DEC said that citizens can also avail themselves of free of cost SMS service 8300 till December 15 to verify their votes./395