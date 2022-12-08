UrduPoint.com

National Voters Day Awareness Walk, Seminar Held In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:35 AM

National Voters Day awareness walk, seminar held in Larkana

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Larkana region organized an awareness walk and a seminar in connection with National Voters Day, likewise throughout the country to mobilize eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Larkana region organized an awareness walk and a seminar in connection with National Voters Day, likewise throughout the country to mobilize eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote.

The walk started from the EC office and concluded at Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana.

The participants were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with slogans enrolled on the voters' list to exercise their right of franchise.

Speaking in the seminar, Regional Election Commissioner, Larkana Region Muhammad Hajan Abbasi said that the ECP for the first time in the country decided to to mark 7 December as "National Voters Day" to raise awareness about the importance of vote.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to register the votes of as many people as possible so that the people can choose representatives of their choice who will solve their problems.

He said that the decision was taken to encourage the citizens for getting them enrolled on voter's list and to exercise their right of franchise.

He urged all those concerned to encourage youngsters to enroll themselves as voters.

District Monitoring Officer of the Election Commission, Kashif Inayat Soomro said that women did not have the right to vote in the past but now when the vote of women in the election is less than 10%, the election will be declared null and void.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Larkana December Women All From Government

Recent Stories

House Armed Services Panel Leaders Push Back on Ca ..

House Armed Services Panel Leaders Push Back on Calls for Further Oversight of U ..

2 minutes ago
 China launches new test satellite

China launches new test satellite

2 minutes ago
 PM appreciates positive trajectory in Pak-Qatar ti ..

PM appreciates positive trajectory in Pak-Qatar ties

2 minutes ago
 Depay repaying Van Gaal's faith for Dutch at World ..

Depay repaying Van Gaal's faith for Dutch at World Cup

2 minutes ago
 One killed, hundreds arrested as Bangladesh police ..

One killed, hundreds arrested as Bangladesh police clamp down on opposition rall ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistanis are passionate for food, reveals Google ..

Pakistanis are passionate for food, reveals Google

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.