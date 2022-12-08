National Voters Day awareness walk, seminar held in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Larkana region organized an awareness walk and a seminar in connection with National Voters Day, likewise throughout the country to mobilize eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote

The walk started from the EC office and concluded at Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana.

The participants were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with slogans enrolled on the voters' list to exercise their right of franchise.

Speaking in the seminar, Regional Election Commissioner, Larkana Region Muhammad Hajan Abbasi said that the ECP for the first time in the country decided to to mark 7 December as "National Voters Day" to raise awareness about the importance of vote.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to register the votes of as many people as possible so that the people can choose representatives of their choice who will solve their problems.

He said that the decision was taken to encourage the citizens for getting them enrolled on voter's list and to exercise their right of franchise.

He urged all those concerned to encourage youngsters to enroll themselves as voters.

District Monitoring Officer of the Election Commission, Kashif Inayat Soomro said that women did not have the right to vote in the past but now when the vote of women in the election is less than 10%, the election will be declared null and void.