National Voters' Day Being Celebrated Today

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

National Voters' Day being celebrated today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) National Voters' Day is being celebrated across the country on Thursday to promote the importance of the right to vote.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in his message on the occasion appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote for the bright future of the country.

People should remember that the power to vote is in their hands. They should use their vote keeping their own and their children's future in mind, said CEC.

Raja said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is well aware of all its constitutional and legal obligations and is committed to conducting transparent and peaceful elections.

He said the printing and delivery of the final election lists has been completed, adding that the ECP is going to issue the notification of District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Officers in a few days.

He said in a few days election schedule will be released.

The general elections were held for the first time on 7 December 1970, 53 years ago, in memory of which Voters' Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness among people, especially youth and women, about the right to vote and international laws on the right to vote.

Every year on the occasion of National Voters Day, the ECP organizes a main event here, where there will be ceremonies related to democratic traditions in various cities of the country including the Federal capital.

