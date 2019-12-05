UrduPoint.com
National Voters Day Celebrated In Dir Lower

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : A seminar on the importance of vote was held here with Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan in the chair to mark the national voters day being celebrated across the province on Thursday. The speakers from all walks of life highlighted the importance of vote in a democratic setup.

The seminar was conducted by District Election Commission Dir Lower on the eve of National Voter Day in Government High school Mian Banda.� Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan highlighted the importance of vote in the democracy system of government. Other participants also delivered speech on the importance of vote.� Deputy Commissioner awarded shield to a player of Martial Art who recently got first position through out the country.

