'National Voters Day' celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :National Voters Day was celebrated by Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

A ceremony chaired by Regional Election Commissioner Sain Bux Channar was held at the office of District Election Commissioner.

Addressing the ceremony, Regional Election Commissioner Sain Bux Channar said the objective of the day was to highlight the importance of vote so that people could register themselves as voters and use the right to vote effectively and wisely, which would cause strengthening of the democratic process in the country.

He also appealed to the people to get their votes registered and shoulder their social responsibility by educating others about the importance of the vote.