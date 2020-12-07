UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'National Voters Day' Celebrated In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

'National Voters Day' celebrated in Hyderabad

National Voters Day was celebrated by Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :National Voters Day was celebrated by Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

A ceremony chaired by Regional Election Commissioner Sain Bux Channar was held at the office of District Election Commissioner.

Addressing the ceremony, Regional Election Commissioner Sain Bux Channar said the objective of the day was to highlight the importance of vote so that people could register themselves as voters and use the right to vote effectively and wisely, which would cause strengthening of the democratic process in the country.

He also appealed to the people to get their votes registered and shoulder their social responsibility by educating others about the importance of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed tours GITEX Technology Week

40 seconds ago

ADDED identifies eight new areas for investment ac ..

46 seconds ago

Emirates welcomes its first of three A380s, powere ..

57 seconds ago

Etihad becomes first airline to join UK’s leadin ..

1 minute ago

US Urges EU to Adopt Rights Sanctions Under New Fr ..

4 minutes ago

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbing ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.