National Voters’ Day Celebrated To Foster Awareness, Electoral Participation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) National Voters’ Day was observed across Pakistan on Saturday to emphasize the importance of voting, encourage greater electoral participation, and raise awareness about the value of every citizen’s vote. The day also sought to reinforce democratic principles and highlight the role of voters in shaping the nation’s future.
In 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) designated December 7 as National Voters’ Day to raise awareness and emphasize the importance of the right to vote.
The day is observed to honor the first general elections conducted across Pakistan on December 7, 1970.
National Voters’ Day serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of Pakistan’s democratic system. It provides citizens with an opportunity to recognize the importance of voter registration, political rights, and active participation in the electoral process.
The main objective of the day is to encourage public involvement in elections, with a particular focus on motivating eligible citizens to register to vote.
In his message on the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) emphasized that voting is a fundamental responsibility of every citizen.
The aim of Voters’ Day is to raise awareness among Pakistani citizens about the significance of their electoral rights and encourage them to contribute to the political and economic development of the country. He noted that democracy extends beyond elections and is an ongoing process, with each citizen’s role being crucial.
“Democracy is an ongoing process, and the role of each citizen is crucial,” he stated.
This day serves as a reminder that voting is not merely a formal act but the most powerful non-violent tool to safeguard our rights and shape the nation’s future.
Therefore, the Election Commission urges all eligible individuals to register to vote, with a special call to the youth to step forward, ensure their voter registration, and actively participate in the democratic process.
By encouraging participation in elections, National Voters’ Day aims to strengthen Pakistan’s democracy and ensure the continued vitality of its electoral system.
