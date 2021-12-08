UrduPoint.com

National Voters Day: Election Commission of Pakistan appeals to masses for vote registration

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on sixth National Voters Day Tuesday made a passionate appeal to the masses especially adults to get registered for vote and participate in ensuring vibrant democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on sixth National Voters Day Tuesday made a passionate appeal to the masses especially adults to get registered for vote and participate in ensuring vibrant democracy in the country.

"The eligible citizens of over 18 years of age should enroll themselves as voters." Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said while addressing an event held here in connection with the National Voters Day celebrated by the ECP across the country.

The ceremony was also attended by the national election watchdog senior officials, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik, development partners, civil society, and media representatives, said a news release.

"We are celebrating sixth National Voters Day in a spectacular way. The day is not only celebrating here but also at all the district, division and provincial levels by holding same sort of ceremonies in a distinguished way," he remarked.

He said the significance of national voters day had grown manifold as the ECP was not only inching closer to hold local government elections across all the four provinces, but also busy in preparations of the next general election due in 2023.

The ECP declared the 7th December, as National Voters Day to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of voting in the electoral process.

