UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Voters Day Observed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

National Voters Day observed

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday observed the National Voters Day across the country in befitting manner to create awareness about importance of registration as voters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday observed the National Voters Day across the country in befitting manner to create awareness about importance of registration as voters.

The main event in this regard was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja addressed the ceremony.

Events in this regard were also arranged at the Provincial Offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan. COVID-19 SOPs were also observed at all the events organized by the ECP.

The day was celebrated in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on 7th December, 1970.

On this day in 1970, voting took place in 300 Constituencies of National Assembly on general enfranchisement of the Unicameral Parliament of Pakistan. The Primary purpose of commemorating the day was to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote December Event All

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

16 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

38 minutes ago

Virus could leave theatre workers homeless: Helen ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Head to Attend EU Commission College Meeting ..

2 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

39 minutes ago

Russian Reporters Detained While Filming Story on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.