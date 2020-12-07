National Voters Day observed

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday observed the National Voters Day across the country in befitting manner to create awareness about importance of registration as voters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday observed the National Voters Day across the country in befitting manner to create awareness about importance of registration as voters.

The main event in this regard was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja addressed the ceremony.

Events in this regard were also arranged at the Provincial Offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan. COVID-19 SOPs were also observed at all the events organized by the ECP.

The day was celebrated in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on 7th December, 1970.

On this day in 1970, voting took place in 300 Constituencies of National Assembly on general enfranchisement of the Unicameral Parliament of Pakistan. The Primary purpose of commemorating the day was to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.