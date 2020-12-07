National voters day observed

MITHI,Dec 07(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the country National voters day was also observed in Mithi.In this connection a ceremony was held in election office.

Speaking on the occasion District Election Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Mehfooz Alam and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabeer Shah said that observing of National voters aiming to create awareness among masses about the importance of vote and ensuring registration of vote.

They said that the role of women in the electoral process was important through which they could protect their rights. They said that democracy ensures the rights of the masses in order to choose those legislators who come up with their hopes.