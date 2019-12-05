National Voters Day observed across country

The National Voters Day was observed across the country on Thursday to create awareness in public about the importance of vote and voters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Voters Day was observed across the country on Thursday to create awareness in public about the importance of vote and voters.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has arranged various activities across the country to educate the people about registration as voter and casting of vote in every election process.

Special programmes were organized on this day, including debates, social activities, media programmes, conferences and seminars at the national, regional, provincial, and district levels.

The purpose of observing the National Voters Day was to encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

Addressing the main ceremony on voters day at ECP headquarters, outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza said that as per constitution of the country it was the responsibility of ECP to take steps for providing equal opportunities and facilities for all candidates so that maximum people could participate in election process.

He said that the ECP celebrates Voters Day every year to educate and ensure registration of those people who couldn't register themselves as voters earlier and making them as part of democratic process of casting vote.

He said that several steps have been taken since 2005 by the ECP to make improvements in election process including voters' awareness on computerized electoral rolls system in 2019, post-election evaluation report on female CNIC and voter registration drive, publication and unveiling of five-year strategic plan 2019-2023 and publication of election rules.

He said other initiatives of the ECP included training of ECP staff on various areas, initiating technology based projects and training at district level.

He appealed that everyone who has CNIC particularly women should register them as voters to participate in election process. He said all those eligible voters who don't have CNIC should make their identity card for further registration as voter.

He said that despite limited time frame, the ECP remained successful in holding of general election 2018 in peaceful manner and fulfilled its constitutional responsibility.

He said that it was a matter of fact that despite limited resources and manpower, the ECP always fulfilled its constitutional and legal responsibilities timely and with full commitment.