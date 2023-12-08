Open Menu

National Voters' Day Observed, Emphasizing The Essential Value Of Voting

December 08, 2023

National Voters' Day observed, emphasizing the essential value of voting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) National Voters’ Day, celebrated on Thursday, aimed to underscore the importance of voting and inspire greater participation in the electoral process across the country.

The objective of Voters' Day includes mobilizing people, especially women, to step forward and register as voters.

National Voters Day, observed on December 7, commemorates the country's first general elections held in 1970.

Designated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), it aims to raise awareness and highlight the significance of the right to vote.

Annually celebrated on this date, National Voters Day aims to emphasize the significance of voting and encourages active participation, particularly among youth and women, in the electoral process.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in his National Voters Day message, mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready to unveil the election schedule soon, and the polling is set for February 8, 2024.

Raja urges people to vote for a brighter future, emphasizing that the power is in their hands. He stresses considering their own and children's future while casting their vote.

Printing and delivering final election lists are done; the Election Commission will soon notify District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Officers.

Emphasizing its full preparedness and commitment, the Election Commission (ECP) assures voters of complete security throughout the election process, ensuring the exercise of their voting rights with privacy and transparency in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Hangu campus, hosted an event to commemorate National Voters Day, organized by the District Election Commissioner (DEC) office in Hangu.

Representatives from various departments, along with District Voter education Committee (DVEC) members, actively took part in the event, which concluded with an awareness walk.

National Voters’ Day was observed in Tehsil Bara, District Khyber, under the district election commission. The event at Afridi Model school and College included Deputy District Education Officer Misrey Khan as chief guest, alongside Election Commissioner Shahid Ali, Assistant District Officer Musharraf Khan, teachers, students, and civil society members.

District Election Commissioner Shahid Ali emphasized the importance of National Voters' Day, aiming to amplify voter awareness and increase turnout in the upcoming general election.

