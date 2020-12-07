UrduPoint.com
National Voters Day Observed In Dir To Create Awareness Among People

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:47 PM

National Voters Day observed in Dir to create awareness among people

Like other parts of the country, the Election Commission here on Monday observed National Voter Day to create awareness among people regarding importance of vote

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Election Commission here on Monday observed National Voter Day to create awareness among people regarding importance of vote.

A special ceremony in this connection was held which was attended by District Election Commissioner (DEC) Jehanzeb Khan, Project Coordinator Shehreyar Khan and Vice Principal, Govt Centennial Model High school Muhammad Hanif.

Highlighting the importance and power of vote among people, Jehanzeb Khan appealed to the people to exercise their voting right and said that vote is the guarantor of continuity of democracy and is only solution to all the problems of the country.

He added that all persons especially eunuchs, disabled and minority communities can play their role for increasing the turnout in the upcoming Local Bodies Election by registering their votes.

He further said that they should sent their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300 to check their vote, if the vote is in the wrong place or not present on Electoral Roll so contact our office immediately.

