National voters day observed in Shaheed BenazirAbad district

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Likewise other parts of the country, National Voters Day was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad with slogan of the day "My Vote, My sound My selection".

The program was organized at the office of the District Election Office keeping in view the prevailing conditions of Corona Pandemic.

The Chief guest of the program was Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rehman Arain while members of the Voters Educational Committee also attended the program.

Addressing the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner said that National Voters Day is celebrated in Pakistan each year on December 7 in order to ensure the participation of voters in elections by male and female voters of backward areas like residents of cities.

He said that in the wake of the Corona pandemic situation, Election Commission of Pakistan has instructed to celebrate National Voters Day in limitation.

He said that Regional Election Commission would visit house to house to issue National Identity cards with the coordination of NADRA through mobile program arrangements while NGOs would also be included in the program to create awareness on the importance of vote among residents of o backward areas.

He said that there are 1514334 male voters in District Shaheed Benazirabad while 1236438 are female registered voters. On the occasion the Regional Election Commissioner appealed to the media for publishing the importance of vote in print and electronic media.

Addressing the occasion District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Zahid Hussain Bhutto emphasised on enhancing the registration of female votes side by side with male voters and for that purpose Voters education Committee and every person has to play its role.

He insisted for special attention to enhance the registration of female voters in areas where female votes are registered in low numbers so that they could get a chance for proper use of their vote.

The meeting was also attended by Director Information Department Shafique Hussain Memon, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Meer, Khalida Umer Arain, Awais Qureshi, Masroor Memon and officials of concerned departments.