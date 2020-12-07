UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Voters Day Observed In Shaheed BenazirAbad District

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

National voters day observed in Shaheed BenazirAbad district

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Likewise other parts of the country, National Voters Day was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad with slogan of the day "My Vote, My sound My selection".

The program was organized at the office of the District Election Office keeping in view the prevailing conditions of Corona Pandemic.

The Chief guest of the program was Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rehman Arain while members of the Voters Educational Committee also attended the program.

Addressing the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner said that National Voters Day is celebrated in Pakistan each year on December 7 in order to ensure the participation of voters in elections by male and female voters of backward areas like residents of cities.

He said that in the wake of the Corona pandemic situation, Election Commission of Pakistan has instructed to celebrate National Voters Day in limitation.

He said that Regional Election Commission would visit house to house to issue National Identity cards with the coordination of NADRA through mobile program arrangements while NGOs would also be included in the program to create awareness on the importance of vote among residents of o backward areas.

He said that there are 1514334 male voters in District Shaheed Benazirabad while 1236438 are female registered voters. On the occasion the Regional Election Commissioner appealed to the media for publishing the importance of vote in print and electronic media.

Addressing the occasion District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Zahid Hussain Bhutto emphasised on enhancing the registration of female votes side by side with male voters and for that purpose Voters education Committee and every person has to play its role.

He insisted for special attention to enhance the registration of female voters in areas where female votes are registered in low numbers so that they could get a chance for proper use of their vote.

The meeting was also attended by Director Information Department Shafique Hussain Memon, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Meer, Khalida Umer Arain, Awais Qureshi, Masroor Memon and officials of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Male December Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.