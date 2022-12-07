National Voters Day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 07:43 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :In order to observe National Voters Day, the office of District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad organized awareness seminars and took out rallies.

A seminar in this regard was organized by the District Election Commissioner Office here at Government Girls High school Court Road to specially provide awareness to girl students regarding the importance of votes and their registration.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Officer Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, senior journalist Muhammad Anwar Shaikh, Farhana Naz Siddiqui, Shabana Naz Siddiqui, Humaira Mir, Shahnaz Lakho and others said that objective of National Voters Day was to provide information about the importance of vote and to encourage its registration so that voters could become a part of the election process.

The speakers said that entry of vote and its use is our basic right.

The girl students also expressed their views on the importance of voting and its registration.

AT the concluding of the seminar District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio distributed commendation certificates among seminar participants and members of District Voters Education Committee.

