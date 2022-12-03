PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will celebrate December 7 as National Voter's Day in the country.

In connection with the observance of the day, seminars and walks would be organized in all districts of the province while largest provincial level event would be held in a local hotel here at 11:00 A.

M.

Arrangements for the observing of the National Voters' Day have finalized and people various segments of society have been invited to the function.

For highlighting the day, seminars, declamation contests, rallies and awareness walks would be organized under the auspices of Regional Election Commissioner and District Election Commissioner.