UrduPoint.com

National Voter's Day On Dec 7

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

National Voter's Day on Dec 7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will celebrate December 7 as National Voter's Day in the country.

In connection with the observance of the day, seminars and walks would be organized in all districts of the province while largest provincial level event would be held in a local hotel here at 11:00 A.

M.

Arrangements for the observing of the National Voters' Day have finalized and people various segments of society have been invited to the function.

For highlighting the day, seminars, declamation contests, rallies and awareness walks would be organized under the auspices of Regional Election Commissioner and District Election Commissioner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Hotel December Event All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

2 hours ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

2 hours ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

4 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

4 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

7 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.