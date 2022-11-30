UrduPoint.com

'National Voter's Day' To Be Celebrated On December 7th

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 08:13 PM

'National Voter's Day' to be celebrated on December 7th

District Election Commission of Pakistan Sukkur office will celebrate December 7 as 'National Voter's Day'

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :District Election Commission of Pakistan Sukkur office will celebrate December 7 as 'National Voter's Day'.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to create awareness about the vote, its importance, and registration.

In this connection, various seminars would be organized and awareness would be raised among voters across the Sukkur division.

