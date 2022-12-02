UrduPoint.com

National Voter's Day To Be Celebrated On Dec 7

December 02, 2022

Like other parts of the country, National Voters Day would be observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad on December 07, this was stated by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad here on Friday

In this regard a seminar would be organized to create awareness about vote, its importance and to encourage people to register for voting. A rally in this regard would also be taken out from deputy commissioner office at 11:30 am and after marching city roads would conclude at Nawabshah Press Club. District officials, school students and citizens would participate the rally.

