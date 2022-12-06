National Voters' Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to observe National Voters' Day across the country on Wednesday aiming to highlight the importance of a vote and to encourage, especially youth and women to participate in the electoral process.

The main objective behind the celebration is to facilitate and maximize enrollment, especially for new voters.

The day is marked in commemoration of the first general elections of Pakistan held on December 7, 1970.

The ECP plans to hold the main event on the National Voters' Day in its premises while Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, (PILDAT) and others have also organized seminars and awareness campaigns to observe the Day in a befitting manner.

The target is to appraise people, especially young voters and women to focus on the fact that the right to vote is a basic right.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja would distribute the prizes among the winners of National Youth Painting Competition organized by the Commission last month.

The purpose of the competition themed "Your vote to a promising future" was to motivate the youth to fully participate in the electioneering process.

The ECP had announced Rs 100,000 as first prize, Rs 50,000 to runner up and Rs 25,000 to creator of third best painting.