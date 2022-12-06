UrduPoint.com

National Voters' Day To Be Celebrated On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

National Voters' Day to be celebrated on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to observe National Voters' Day across the country on Wednesday aiming to highlight the importance of a vote and to encourage, especially youth and women to participate in the electoral process.

The main objective behind the celebration is to facilitate and maximize enrollment, especially for new voters.

The day is marked in commemoration of the first general elections of Pakistan held on December 7, 1970.

The ECP plans to hold the main event on the National Voters' Day in its premises while Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, (PILDAT) and others have also organized seminars and awareness campaigns to observe the Day in a befitting manner.

The target is to appraise people, especially young voters and women to focus on the fact that the right to vote is a basic right.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja would distribute the prizes among the winners of National Youth Painting Competition organized by the Commission last month.

The purpose of the competition themed "Your vote to a promising future" was to motivate the youth to fully participate in the electioneering process.

The ECP had announced Rs 100,000 as first prize, Rs 50,000 to runner up and Rs 25,000 to creator of third best painting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Young December Women Event All Best

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

29 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing ..

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

42 minutes ago
 Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

60 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.