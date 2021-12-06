National Voters Day to be marked in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Like other parts of the country, National Voters Day will be observed here in Hyderabad on Tuesday (December 07).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, National Voters Day will be observed here in Hyderabad on Tuesday (December 07).

According to the District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Majidano, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will organize a seminar at Govt Noor Muhammad High school.

ECP celebrate national voters day on December 7 across the country to create awareness among the general public about the importance of voting in the electoral process, DEC said.

He said every adult aged 18 years and above should register themselves as voter so that he/she could exercise right of franchise in the elections.