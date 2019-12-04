National voters day to be marked on December 5

(@FahadShabbir)

National voters day would be celebrated on December 5 (Thursday).

District Election Commissioner Khalid Ahmed Mirza in a statement Wednesday said, in this context a rally would be taken out from Government Madarsah High school Naushahro Feroze to Press club, aiming to create awareness about the importance and registration of the vote.

Mean while a seminar will also be organised at Govt Madarsa High School Nausheroferoze from 10 am to 12 am, Members of district Voters education Committee and others would attend the awareness seminar.