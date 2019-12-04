UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Voters Day To Be Marked On December 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

National voters day to be marked on December 5

National voters day would be celebrated on December 5 (Thursday).

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :National voters day would be celebrated on December 5 (Thursday).

District Election Commissioner Khalid Ahmed Mirza in a statement Wednesday said, in this context a rally would be taken out from Government Madarsah High school Naushahro Feroze to Press club, aiming to create awareness about the importance and registration of the vote.

Mean while a seminar will also be organised at Govt Madarsa High School Nausheroferoze from 10 am to 12 am, Members of district Voters education Committee and others would attend the awareness seminar.

Related Topics

Election Education Vote December From Government

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

40 minutes ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

45 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

52 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

1 hour ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

1 hour ago

Trump says Trudeau 'two-faced' after microphone ga ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.