UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Voters' Day To Be Observed On Dec 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

National Voters' Day to be observed on Dec 5

District Election Commissioner (DEC) and Chairman District Voters Education Committee (DVEC), Zahid Hussain Bhutto has said "Registration and exercise of vote is essential for all sections including women, men, people with disabilities, minorities and eunuchs and for that reason it is necessary that more and more eligible people of the area shall register their votes along with awareness about the importance of the vote"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) and Chairman District Voters education Committee (DVEC), Zahid Hussain Bhutto has said "Registration and exercise of vote is essential for all sections including women, men, people with disabilities, minorities and eunuchs and for that reason it is necessary that more and more eligible people of the area shall register their votes along with awareness about the importance of the vote".

He said this while presiding over a meeting of DVEC Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday. District Election Commissioner further said" Election Commission of Pakistan is observing December 5 this year as National Voters' Day in order to highlight the importance of vote across the country and inform the public In this regard".

He said that, on the occasion of National Day of Voters' Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad would organize a program on the topic of "My vote my power" at Government Girls High school Court Road, Nawabshah at 8-30 am.

On the same day a rally headed by Deputy Commissioner would be taken out at 11:30 am from DC office to Shiraz Chowk to create awareness among public about the importance of vote.

He said that the same day, awareness camp would be set up at Shiraz Chowk that would provide information about entry and deletion of the vote. The committee members including Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Social Welfare Abdul Rahman Khaskhali, Principal Municipal Higher Secondary School Javed Ahmed Unar, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Mir, Masroor Memon, Shahzad Ahmed and other members attended the meeting and presented proposals to celebrate the National Voters' Day with enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Road Shiraz Nawabshah Same December Women All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to d ..

3 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

30 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

30 minutes ago

Stock markets retreat as Trump triggers Chinese an ..

1 minute ago

Climate summit host Spain struggles on environment ..

1 minute ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman annoyed ov ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.