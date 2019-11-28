National Voters' Day to be observed on Dec 5

(@FahadShabbir)

District Election Commissioner (DEC) and Chairman District Voters Education Committee (DVEC), Zahid Hussain Bhutto has said "Registration and exercise of vote is essential for all sections including women, men, people with disabilities, minorities and eunuchs and for that reason it is necessary that more and more eligible people of the area shall register their votes along with awareness about the importance of the vote"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) and Chairman District Voters education Committee (DVEC), Zahid Hussain Bhutto has said "Registration and exercise of vote is essential for all sections including women, men, people with disabilities, minorities and eunuchs and for that reason it is necessary that more and more eligible people of the area shall register their votes along with awareness about the importance of the vote".

He said this while presiding over a meeting of DVEC Shaheed Benazirabad on Thursday. District Election Commissioner further said" Election Commission of Pakistan is observing December 5 this year as National Voters' Day in order to highlight the importance of vote across the country and inform the public In this regard".

He said that, on the occasion of National Day of Voters' Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad would organize a program on the topic of "My vote my power" at Government Girls High school Court Road, Nawabshah at 8-30 am.

On the same day a rally headed by Deputy Commissioner would be taken out at 11:30 am from DC office to Shiraz Chowk to create awareness among public about the importance of vote.

He said that the same day, awareness camp would be set up at Shiraz Chowk that would provide information about entry and deletion of the vote. The committee members including Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Social Welfare Abdul Rahman Khaskhali, Principal Municipal Higher Secondary School Javed Ahmed Unar, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Mir, Masroor Memon, Shahzad Ahmed and other members attended the meeting and presented proposals to celebrate the National Voters' Day with enthusiasm.