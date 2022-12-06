UrduPoint.com

National Voters Day To Be Observed On Dec 7

December 06, 2022

National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan would observe the National Voters' Day across the country on December 7, 2022 to create awareness about importance of registration as voters.

A seminar under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi would be held at Moulvi Mir Hasan Hall, Govt.

Murray College on Wednesday.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Khalil Qaisrani said the aim of celebrating the day was to createawareness about vote, its importance and registration.Various seminars would be organized in this regard,he concluded.

