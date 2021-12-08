National Voters' Day to highlight significant of voter registration: Shah Muhammad

The main purpose of celebrating National Voters' Day is to highlight the importance of voter registration and exercise of the right to vote among citizens above 18 years of age so that they can participate in the democratic process and contribute in country's development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The main purpose of celebrating National Voters' Day is to highlight the importance of voter registration and exercise of the right to vote among citizens above 18 years of age so that they can participate in the democratic process and contribute in country's development.

Member of Election Commission Shah Muhammad Jatoi and Provincial Election Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of National Voters' Day here on Tuesday.

Shah Muhammad Jatoi said under the Constitution of Pakistan, it is the Primary responsibility of the Election Commission to take steps for holding free, fair and impartial elections in the country under which political parties and candidates have equal opportunities and facilities.

He said that it was important to update the electoral rolls for holding the next general elections 2023. For this purpose, the Election Commission has started the work of periodic revision of electoral rolls.

He said in the first phase, the process of door-to-door verification of voters have been started on November 7, 2021, the final electoral rolls would be published on December 21 and April 28, 2021. After that, the preliminary lists will be published for public inspection so that those who could not register their votes in the first phase can register their votes, he added.

He said transfer of votes and expulsion of lost votes may be objected to any more voter registration. Election Commission is aware of its duties and responsibilities and despite limited manpower and resources we have always performed our duty in a timely and efficient manner, he said.

Shah Muhammad said therefore, there was a need for all stakeholders to further strengthen the Election Commission as an institution to further strengthen the democratic process in the country.

Addressing the function, Provincial Election Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad said that the Election Commission celebrated the first National Day of Voters on December 7, 2016, as well as this year this day is being celebrated to make the nation aware of the importance of voting and this large number of people.

Those whose voters did not register who should be registered and their participation in the democratic process should be ensured, he urged and added that the number of female voters in the electoral rolls is much less than the number of male voters.

He said the main reason for this difference was that many eligible women do not have National Identity Cards. In view of this, the Election Commission has launched a campaign to include eligible women in the electoral rolls. This campaign will be conducted in all the districts of Balochistan, he said adding after that, they could be made part of the electoral rolls.

Provincial Minister for sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Alauddin of Aurat Foundation, Nasrullah Bareech of CEP, Karamatullah from Host, Minority Representative Shehzad Kundan, Secretary General of Fafan Hamidullah, Women Representative Yasmeen Mughal, PFUJ President Prince Zulfiqar also addressed the gathering and expressed their views on importance of Voters' Day.