ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee of National Water Policy at the Ministry of Water Resources.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretaries of MoWR, PD&SI, representatives of Finance Division, M/O NFS&R, and the provincial secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments of the government of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as Representatives of governments of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan also attended the meeting. Besides, representatives of WAPDA, Surveyor General of Pakistan, IRSA, Flood Commission and the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters also attended, said a press release here.

Moonis Elahi highlighted the importance of water sector and underscored the importance of implementation of the National Water Policy for achieving economic development goals of the country and well being of the people of Pakistan.

The Minister for Water Resources reviewed the status of concurrence on Implementation Framework of NWP presented in the first meeting of the Steering Committee held in September 2021.

While appreciating the painstaking efforts made by the Ministry in formulating the Implementation Framework, he urged the stakeholders to expedite furnishing the concurrence of the respective stakeholders within two weeks.

The stakeholders were also directed to submit their respective concurrence through the respective P&D Deptt being a consolidated input of the provinces.

The Federal Minister also reviewed the matter of providing additional water supply to Karachi in pursuance of the decision of the CCI.

In order to take informed decision, he approved constitution of a committee headed by the Joint Secretary (Water) MoWR and comprising IRSA Members, MD KWSB, and provincial secretaries of Irrigation Departments.

As an additional agenda item, he also considered request of government of AJ&K for resolution of 614 cusec water from Mangla to irrigate its surrounding areas lying in AJK. In this regard he suggested the government of AJK to submit a reference to the M/O WR for taking further necessary action.

He concluded the meeting by appreciating the efforts made by the Ministry of Water Resources to arrange second meeting of the steering committee of the NWP within a short period of three months.

He encouraged the stakeholders particularly the provinces to follow the same spirit and extend their best cooperation in implementation of the national water policy.