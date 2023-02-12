ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said National Women's Day holds great significance in the annals of history owing to the undeterred struggle of Pakistani women for democracy in the face of dictatorship.

He, in a message on the occasion of National Woman's Day, paid rich tribute to women and remarked that they were a metaphor for unparalleled bravery, great talent and indomitable courage.

The speaker further said, "Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto are role models for the world as they stood strong and expressed great commitment in the testing and difficult times.

" He also emphasized that the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equality, representation, protection and opportunities for the development of women.

The parliament would continue to make all-out efforts to ensure full implementation of these constitutional rights, he maintained.